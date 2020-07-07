Behind the Numbers: Shaping Washington's 2021 Recruiting Class

5

The Huskies have sent out five offers to defensive linemen. Three have committed and carry nearly 900 pounds collectively. The UW has Kuao Peohopa (306 pounds), Voi Tunuufi (280) and Siaosi Finau (300), and could add a fourth 300-pound lineman in Jacob Schuster (300) from Tumwater, Washington.

4

The UW may choose to sign only four offensive linemen after bringing in a potential four-year starter in Myles Murao. By doing so, it would give the Huskies the flexibility to keep a roster spot for Eastside Catholic's J.T. Tuimoloau or Steilacoom's Emeka Egbuka, highly regarded local players at the top of national recruiting lists.

3

Currently, the Huskies have two defensive backs committed in Zakhari Spears and Dyson McCutcheon. Spears was Washington's first defensive commit, announcing his pledge at the end of January. He was joined five and a half months later by McCutcheon. The UW is expected to take two or three more DBs.

2

Washington is expected to sign two edge defenders. With German-born Maurice Heims already committed, the Husky staff has turned its focus to one of the top players in the nation, Tuimoloau. JTT, as he's referred to in recruiting circles, is a national recruit and one of the top two strong-side defensive ends in the country.

1

The Huskies offered only one quarterback in Sam Huard. By most accounts, Huard is the No. 1 quarterback in the country. He's not the only top-rated player on Washington's list. Quentin Moore is rated as the foremost junior-college tight end in the country.