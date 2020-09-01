SI.com
HuskyMaven
WATCH: Should Washington Take Best Recruit Available or Best Fit?

Mike Martin

Recruiting for the class of 2021 has gone quiet.  It's been weeks since offensive-line recruit Owen Prentice made Huskies coach Jimmy Lake tweet out his trademark "Woof" to mark a commitment.

With several big local targets yet to pick their college, Husky Maven's Kaila Olin asks Mike Martin the following question: Should Washington take the best player available or the player that best fits the scheme?

Check out this week's Dawg Thoughts Show as they discuss different philosophies to UW recruiting.

