SI All-American Deems Washington State as LB Heaven for UW, Others

In this corner of the country, the high schools almost annually supply college recruiters with quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends, defensive backs and offensive linemen in abundance.

Linebackers, not so much.

Until this year, that is.

Sports Illustrated All-American, the network's new football and basketball recruiting arm, lists a top 10 of linebackers, plus another five who could probably easily swap places with the first group.

One-fifth of this collective group is Washington-grown, hailing from the Seattle-Tacoma metro area, in Lincoln High's Julien Simon, Kennedy Catholic's Jaraye Williams and Bethel's Will Latu.

Latu is committed to Washington, Simon to USC and Williams to Louisville.

As the Huskies will acknowledge, when you have riches of talent, you to share.

For that matter, they're in on a California linebacker in this grouping, Ethan Calvert, and for good reason. They already have his brother, Josh, in their linebacker depth chart.

Latu, the one bound for the UW, could almost turn up on any list that SI All-American releases because he's that versatile.

Consider Edwin Weathersby's assessment for SI of the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder from Tacoma's suburbs: "Latu is among the top pure football players in the country. He can be seen on tape playing several roles, from running back to flex tight end to inside linebacker to edge and more. His versatility is indeed impressive, yet we feel he fits best as an off-ball linebacker." His complete player evaluation can be found here.

Staying in the Pac-12, but moving south to USC is the 6-2, 220-pound Simon from Tacoma's Lincoln High. The S-I assessment of him, ranking him seventh nationally: "If three-down value is as important as it's ever been for the off-ball bunch, Simon belongs on this list as much s any other prospect." His full evaluation is here.

Heading south but out of the region to Louisville is the 6-3, 197-pound Williams, who plays more like a safety but with more size can play in the second row. SI's take on him, the ninth-ranked LB nationally: "Williams is the type of long, rangy prospect who could occupy traditional linebacker roles and hybrid asks alike." His full evaluation is accessed here.

Washington would sorely like to add another Calvert to its lineup and someday team him with Latu. The youngest of the three brothers is a 6-3, 225-pounder who will choose his college destination from among UCLA, USC, Utah and the Huskies. In the playing mode of his siblings, he's another tough guy. The SI quick take of him: "The So-Cal native is a solid and instinctive backer who can click and close to combat the run." His complete evaluation can be found here. His video highlights are in the top video.

