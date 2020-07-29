SI All-American Ranking for Husky Commit Tinae Equivalent to 5-star Rating

Sam Huard, son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, originally was pegged to be the crown jewel of the Huskies' 2021 recruiting class. However, a good case could be made that it's his Kennedy Catholic High School teammate and top target, Jabez Tinae, who has vaulted to No. 4 among the nation's top slot receivers.

For those who like to think of star ratings, Tinae's ranking essentially gives him 5 stars.

The UW class of 2021 now has three players ranked in the top 10 of their respective positions by Sports Illustrated All-American. All three hail from Washington state:

No. 4 slot receiver Jabez Tinae, Kennedy Catholic

No. 6 quarterback Sam Huard, Kennedy Catholic

No. 10 interior OL Owen Prentice, O'Dea

Tinae and Huard are Ford Sports Performance teammates as well as for Kennedy Catholic. In spite of the state governing body WIAA announcing that the high school football season will be delayed until next March, the Lancers teammates say they will play football in the spring.

After completing the rollout of the top 10 players in each position group, Sports Illustrated All-American will begin trimming candidates and unveil its All-American team later this summer.

John Garcia of SI All-American makes the case for Tinae to be included in those who make the cut:

"Already with considerable experience from the slot position, Tinae is advanced compared to most high school wide receivers in the polish department. He stems his routes, sets up defensive backs at more than one stage of the plan and has good separation quickness. More classic slot traits like spatial awareness, strong hands and plus production after the catch show up throughout the tape. Above average long speed and a rock solid frame make the future Washington Husky an easy call on this list given one of the best floors in the country at any position."

Washington is getting a highly productive receiver who is comfortable lining up in the slot, but don't mistake him for a possession receiver. He's smart enough to read defensive schemes and defenders hips, and can utilize a simple head fake to gain separation on any route.

Even considering how well Washington has recruited the receiver position over the past few years, Tinae could contribute early in his career on Montlake.