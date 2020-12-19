UW Taps Nevada Pipeline Again for Run-Stuffer Sir Mells

It seemed only a matter of time before this defensive tackle would commit to the Huskies, following others from his high school located in the Las Vegas suburbs.

The University of Washington Huskies have picked up a third 2022 commit and their second from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada, in defensive lineman Sir Mells.

Mells made an unofficial visit to Seattle on the weekend on the weekend of the Washington-Arizona game, a 44-27 Husky victory. He was hosted by his Liberty teammate and fellow UW commit, wide receiver Germie Bernard. They were joined by Liberty tight end Anthony Jones, another Husky possibility.

A few days following the visit, the run-stuffing Mells received his scholarship offer from Husky defensive-line coach Ikaika Malloe on the phone and he reacted in disbelief.

"I dropped the phone and ran around the house screaming," Mells said. "It was unexpected."

His mom had to pick up the phone and talk to Malloe to understand what the commotion was all about.

During his visit, Mells was impressed by the greenery of the Washington campus, which runs in stark contrast to the desert surrounding the Las Vegas area.

When he visited Seattle, he wore shorts most of the weekend and even dipped his toes into Lake Washington.

"It would be so dope to be able to jump into the lake after practice," he said.

The Seattle temperatures were equally attractive to the member of the reigning Nevada state championship team.

"Practicing in 110-degree weather isn't great," he said.

In committing to the Huskies, Mells said the recruiting experience has come full circle for him, beginning with former Liberty offensive lineman Troy Fautanu receving a UW scholarship and Bernard earlier pledging to Jimmy Lake's team.

"I remember seeing the Washington coaches talking to Troy and I told Germie, 'One day that's going to be us,' " Mells said.