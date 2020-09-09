SI.com
Sports Illustrated All-American Poised to Move UW Higher in Rankings

Dan Raley

Sports Illustrated All-American, the recruiting arm of this vast sporting network, earlier in the week released its top 25 schools that have best recruited the Class of 2021 — and now it wants to shuffle the deck.

Ten schools have made recruiting moves since the list was posted. Ten schools could be moving up the ladder.

One of those is the University of Washington, which ranked No. 18 in the first release.

SIAA is poised to send the Huskies higher.

They're still in the running for top 10 recruits J.T. Tuimoloau and Emeka Egbuka from the Seattle-Tacoma area. Yet others could factor into a UW ranking ascent. 

Here's the SIAA breakdown:

No. 18 Washington

When two of the top 10 overall prospects lie within state lines — Tuimoloau and Egbuka — it's hard not to envision the Huskies improving their recruiting ranking moving forward. While both are uphill battles with juggernaut Ohio State as the primary competition, UW is also courting additional prospects with the potential to create movement. There are just 15 verbal commitments in to date, so names like Calvert and edge Logan Fano could prove to be big pieces of the class at cycle's end. 

