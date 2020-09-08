SI.com
Sports Illustrated Ranks Top 25 Schools in 2021 Recruiting; Huskies are Included

Mike Martin

The University of Washington football team has been erased from the national rankings, from any upcoming All-America selections, from anything having to do with the fall season, which are penalties for not playing during a pandemic.

Sports Illustrated, however, has not lost sight of the Huskies. It ranks No. 18 in its initial top 25 recruiting poll. 

Here's why they rate so much attention in regards to the Class of 2021, with the assessment supplied by Husky Maven's Mike Martin. 

Chris Petersen left behind a balanced roster. However, with many early departures at defensive back the Huskies needed to replenish the back end of the defense regularly. Between Zakhari Spears, Dyson McCutcheon, and Vincent Nunley, the UW found the size and speed that has produced one of the better defenses year in and year out the past half decade. 

It's not easy to call another player not named Sam Huard (SIAA's No. 6 QB) the biggest Husky get, but for UW to pick up Jabez Tinae, the SIAA No. 4 slot receiver in the nation, makes it a bit easier.

The Huskies have recruited bigger receivers over the past four recruiting cycles and have just one receiver remaining on the roster that is under 6-foot. Tinae will have an opportunity to see the field at slot quickly. 

According to Pro Football Focus, the Huskies return two of the top four linebackers in the conference in Edefuan Ulofoshio and Jackson Sirmon. Already on the roster are Daniel Heimuli, Josh Calvert, both top 15 at their positions two years ago. 

Will Latu's size, speed, and versatility is what UW has produced NFLers Shaq Thompson, Cory Littleton, Keishawn Bierria, and Ben Burr-Kirven. At 6-2 and 225 pounds, Latu can play several spots in Washington's defensive scheme. Like Thompson and Burr-Kirven, Latu, as one SIAA's most versatile defenders, is an excellent high school running back whose vision and understanding of offensive concepts will help a great deal at the next level.

Sports Illustrated released its initial top-25 class rankings with this explanation of how it works: 

The rankings process, which will continue to be updated throughout the fall and spring, emphasizes three key components of any college football recruiting class — high-end talent acquisition, a focus on premium positions and addressing team-specific needs.

“We feel acquiring quality at our four premium positions of quarterback, offensive tackle — specifically left tackle — pass-rusher and cornerback is imperative when building a recruiting class, as these are undoubtedly the most valued positions on a roster," SI's Edwin Weathersby II said. "Those positions are the core spots that require quality talent to build a successful and competitive football team. Programs obtaining high-end commitments to maintain superb depth on their rosters at those specific positions strongly structure themselves to get solid on-field production and contribution from their recruiting class as a whole, since those positions affect winning and losing more than others on the field.”

Sports Illustrated sees a lot of potential in the Pac-12 by ranking four of its teams:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Alabama
  3. Clemson
  4. Georgia
  5. LSU
  6. Michigan
  7. Florida
  8. Oregon
  9. Miami
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Notre Dame
  12. Tennessee
  13. Auburn
  14. North Carolina
  15. USC
  16. Texas 
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Washington (15 total commits; 2 SI99 commits; 4 premium positions commits)
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Minnesota
  21. Arizona State
  22. Iowa
  23. Maryland
  24. Nebraska
  25. Florida State

With up to five scholarship positions remaining for 2021—and more could become available if Levi Onwuzurike and Elijah Molden decide to forego their senior seasons — the Huskies, if they land any of the uncommitted high-value targets in Washington state (Emeka Egbuka, Jacob Schuster, JT Tuimoloau), could vault into the SI All-American top 10.

Recruiting

