St. John Bosco DL Pulls Back on His Commitment to UW

Sua Letofu seemed like a good fit for the University of Washington football team.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound defensive tackle plays for same St. John Bosco High School in the metropolitan Los Angeles area that sent standout cornerback Trent McDuffie and others to the Huskies in years past.

Letofu committed to the UW at the end of June, which meant he would continue on as teammates with Bosco linebacker Deven Bryant, who pledged to the Huskies before he did.

So much for a match made in the trenches with Letofu announcing on Wednesday that he was decommitting from Kalen DeBoer's program, dropping the number of confirmed recruits back to 18.

The 3-star player, whose ranking might be higher had he not missed much of his prior high school to injuries, gave no reason for his change of heart.

Maybe this L.A. kid finally found out it rains in Seattle, that it rains a lot.

Maybe he found name, image and likeness possibilities more intriguing elsewhere.

It's possible Letofu might be bound for UCLA, where he can stay home and play. The Bruins weren't in the mix when he told DeBoer and staff he was coming north, but they are now.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley