Still Working It, Huskies Receive Late Commit From Local LB
As if Zayrdius Rainey-Sale wasn't comfortable enough as a freshman linebacker for the University of Washington football team, becoming a starter and a playmaker, the Huskies took it one step further to ensure his peace of mind.
On Monday, 48 hour before signing day, the UW received a commitment from linebacker Ramzak Fruean, who played alongside Rainey-Sale in 2024 at Bethel High School in Spanaway, Washington.
Not only that, Ramzak, who carries a 3-star rating from 247Sports, appears to have the perfect first name for a hard-hitting defensive player.
The Huskies pick up this 6-foot-4, 210-pound player after he initially committed to UCLA and backed out once the Bruins fired coach DeShaun Foster and chose the Huskiers over BYU and Arizona.
“I can be the hometown kid at Washington and show that the best in Washington play for Washington so I’m excited about my decision," Fruean told Rivals' Greg Biggins.
Fruean certainly qualifies as local kid after playing a pair of seasons at Bethel in the Tacoma suburbs, but he's originally from Kapolei, Hawaii, on the island of Oahu.
In 2024, he had 45 tackles while playing on a defense led by Rainey-Sale for a 5-5 team.
Fruean came to the mainland to advance his football possibilities and did just that by connecting to UCLA. However, he de-committed from the Bruins on September 14 following the coaching change and reopened his recruitment.
Fruean is the 21st commit for the Huskies' 2026 class, with the possibility of the UW picking up one or two more before Wednesday's signing date makes it all official.
Jedd Fisch's recruiters have made defense a priority during this cycle, receiving up to 12 commitments from that side of the ball.
Fruean is the second linebacker for this Husky class, joining 6-foot-4, 220-pound Ezaya Tokio from Oceanside, California, who comes with a 3-star rating.
The Huskies are well-stocked at this position entering next season with five veterans who started games this past season in senior Jacob Manu, juniors Buddah Al-Uqdah and Xe'ree Alexander, sophomore Deven Bryant and Rainey-Sale.
Manu, Uqdah and Alexander transferred in from Arizona, Washington State and Central Florida, respectively, while Bryant and Rainey-Sale came in as UW recruits.
