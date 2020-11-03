Scoutlook: The Pandemic Impact on Football Recruiting

In a normal year, football recruits in the Northwest region would be sending their high-school highlight tapes to coaches around the nation and promoting their talents on social-media platforms.

Coaches, in return, would be poring over collected video in search of possible prospects to target for scholarships.

For the athletes in the class of 2021, they typically would have a final chance to show why they should be offered a paid roster spot while members of the 2022-24 classes would be focused on putting together more film on request.

But this isn’t a normal year.

The Problem

Each athlete has a unique story that make each situation different. By looking into these issues, themes begin to emerge.

Junior Drew Carter, a 6-foot-1 wide receiver and defensive back from Lake Stevens, Washington. While Carter has a bunch of film on the defensive side of the ball, major Division 1 programs like what he brings as a wide receiver. They want more tape to see his progression athletically and position specific.

Carter participated in the recent Ford Sports Performance recruiting showcase. He got more measurables recorded, but in the game itself saw just one target thrown his way that was uncatchable. Despite his ability to consistently get open on every break, he had his productive day doomed by a lack of continuity with the quarterbacks. Coaches have tape on his route running and ability to create separation, yet are left wanting on the most important aspect of receiving; the ability to catch the ball.

Carter should start at receiver for Lake Stevens this year after playing behind University of Washington walk-on Kasen Kitchen and Yale-bound Joe Gonzales.

Clackamas' JK Johnson-Gibson is another example. The 5-10 junior wide receiver/ defensive back has been waiting his turn in a program that is consistently one of the top in Oregon. His height does not jump off the page for coaches, however his quick-twitch movement and his ability to high point a ball are attractive to college coaches. Johnson-Gibson should be a starting corner for the Cavaliers and show coaches why he would be an ideal slot corner at the college level. Coaches are talking with him, but want more evidence to work with.

Players are finding other ways to get noticed.

The Solution

Every coach looks for indicators of future success when evaluating possible targets. The most basic indicator is the measurables one would see at a combine. The 40-yard-dash, the shuttle run, medicine ball toss and the vertical jump.

Players have been able to effectively compete in showcases to get official times. Position-specific drills are recorded and sent to coaches around the country. These metrics help an athlete’s chance of getting noticed.

Also, the rise of 7-on-7 tournaments gives athletes another chance for exposure. These tournaments basically are touch football events that allow for more games with less injuries. These games feature the skill positions (QB, WR, RB, TE, LB, DB) and highlight coverage skills and route running.

Full-contact football highlights represent the piece recruiters are missing. With contact, coaches can evaluate who is ready to play at the next level. The only full-contact experience that Northwest players have competed in since the pandemic began was the FSP weekend event. Several players who participated have received scholarship offers while others have had contact with interested colleges.

Jacques Badalato-Birdsell, a 2021 running back out of Camas, Washington, had an offer only from Air Force. He grew up playing soccer in the Congo. He picked up football after becoming enamored with the sport once he saw the Apple Cup play out at CenturyLink Field. He is still learning the game. Badolato-Birdsell is surrounded by a dedicated coaching staff at Camas High School and was a sponge for information and technique at the FSP weekend event. “I learned a lot," he said. "they know the game at such a high level, and they saw things I had never thought about.”

After his performance, Badalato-Birdsell established himself as the top running back in the state. He received a scholarship offer from Nevada and verbally committed to the Wolfpack the day before Halloween.

John Taumoepeau, 2021 Eastside Catholic defensive tackle, dominated the afternoon at the FSP event with a pair of sacks and three tackles for loss. He saw his profile skyrocket.

Taumoepeau has been overshadowed in his career because he lines up next to JT Tuimoloau, rated as the top player in the nation. JT holds offers from every top major program in the nation so he did not participate in the event. Instead he worked the chains and rooted for his close friend.

“I was tapping my wrist telling him it was time,” Tuimoloau said. “He was so excited to put on the pads, not only to play but to put his name out there and showcase his skills.”

After his impressive showing, Taumoepeau drew coaches' interest. Half of the programs in the Pac-12, including Washington, have reached out. He has offers from Louisville, WSU, Oregon State and UCLA.

Recruiting remains murky because of the unknowns of when this pandemic will end and how many college athletes will pursue an extra year of eligibility that has been offered. Scholarship counts could be affected by the once-in-a-century event.