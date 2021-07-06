Touted OL Dave Iuli Narrows College Choices to Huskies, 8 Others

The highly regarded recruit has given no deadline for making his final decision.

After visiting several schools over the past few weeks, offensive lineman Dave Iuli from Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Washington, still has a long way to go but he's cut his schools of interest to Washington and eight others.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder, a 4-star recruit from the Class of 2022, has narrowed his choices to California, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC and the Huskies.

Iuli has not given a timetable for making a commitment, saying he'll know only when the time is right.

The big lineman has 18 offers total, including those from Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Nevada and Washington State, that he's no longer considering.

As for Washington, Iuli has said that social-media conversations with former Husky defensive tackle Danny Shelon have been helpful in spelling out the cultural advantages of joining the local program.

"He told me that the Polynesian culture at Washington is real," Iuli said. "[Shelton] has that Super Bowl ring. He told me how close the Polynesian community is at Washington. Everybody is family. He said they treat you like family and also want you to be successful after football."

The South Puget Sound region has produced offensive lineman Kaleb McGary of Fife High School and Shelton from Auburn High School as Huskies and first-round draft picks since 2015. Shelton earned All-American honors while McGary won the Morris Trophy given annually to the Pac-12's top lineman.

Iuli is a big part of Washington state's impressive offensive-line recruiting class that includes includes Rainier Beach's Josh Conerly and Todd Beamer's Malik Agbo, all Husky targets.