Tuimoloau, Elite Football Recruit, Reveals 7 Choices; Huskies Still Have Chance

And then there were seven.

J.T. Tuimoloau, considered one of the nation's top two high school football recruits — first by 247Sports and second by Sports Illustrated All-American — pared his college choices on Thursday to seven, among them the University of Washington.

The 6-foot-4, 277-pound defensive end from Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington, made the announcement using a graphic, which apparently was edited by a local recruiting service, on Instagram.

Tuimoloau's other options include Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.

For several months, the Buckeyes have been thought to be the leader for his services, where his Eastside teammate Gee Scott Jr., a wide receiver, has pledged.

Yet he remains uncommitted.

In the rare public interview he's given in the past several months, the reclusive Tuimoloau said he's in no hurry to finalize his college plans because he hasn't able to take any recruiting visits.

Who's to rush him?

His seven suitors no doubt will keep a scholarship open for Tuimoloau as long as it takes to get a final decision out of him.

Tuimoloau actually has two scholarship offers from Washington, one for football and the other for basketball.

He has indicated he likely will make up his mind in the February signing period.

Waiting another four moths.

