Bulked-Up Tuimoloau Ranks No. 1 Among SI All-American's Edge Rushers

JT Tuimoloau has a knack for getting his hands on the quarterback.

Sports Illustrated All-American has noticed this and ranks the dominating Seattle-area college football recruit as the nation's top edge rusher. Actually, the talented Mr. Tuimoloau is rated even higher than that.

"Tuimoloau is not only the top Edge prospect on our board, he's in the mix for top overall prospect in this class," SI football recruiting analyst Edwin Weatherby said.

A mammoth 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds now, the highly acclaimed player from Eastside Catholic High School in suburban Sammamish, Washington, projects as a defensive end. Yet he could assume a down position at the collegiate level, considering the heft he carries.

Weathersby's SI All-American story about the country's best high school pass rushers for the Class of 2021 can be read here.

Tuimoloau remains undecided on his college destination, with Alabama, Ohio State, Stanford, USC and his hometown Washington likely the leaders for his services. His SI All-American profile is found here.

He's indicated he might wait until 2021 to make his football decision because of the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic effectively has wiped out Washington state's fall football season, moving it to March, and done something similar to the fall schedules for most of his college suitors, the ones who come from the Big Ten and the Pac-12.

Tuimoloau heads up a list of edge rushers who include Jack Sawyer from Pickerington, Ohio, who is committed to Ohio State; Demeioun Robinson, from Gaithersburg, Maryland, and bound for Maryland; Dylan Brooks, from Roanoke, Alabama, who will play for Tennessee; and Keeshawn Silver, from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, who will stay home and join North Carolina.

The second five include Elijah Jeudy, from Philadelphia and a Georgia commit; Jeremiah Williams, from Birmingham, Alabama, committed and pursued by several SEC schools; Quintin Somerville, the only other West Coast player, who's from Scottsdale, Arizona, and pledged to Michigan; Dallas Turner, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Alabama committed; and Zaire Patterson, from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and a Clemson commit.

Tuimoloau is such a physical specimen, he outweighs all of these pass rushers by a significant amount, from 30 to 65 pounds.

