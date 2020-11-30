Class of 2021: Husky Commit Tunuufi Named Utah All-State

In leading the East High School Leopards to the Utah state semifinals, Voi Tunuufi has been rewarded with a first-unit selection to the Utah MaxPreps All-State high school football team.

If beating Utah a thrilling comeback wasn't enough, the University of Washington football team is taking an even more highly decorated player out of the Utes' backyard.

Defensive lineman commit Voi Tunuufi of East High School in Salt Lake City has been named to the Utah MaxPreps All-State high school first team.

Entering his senior season, Tunuufi was rated by MaxPreps.com as one of the top five players in Utah. The UW commit did not disappoint. He led East to the state semifinals.

In helping his Leopards come within a whisker of the state championship game, Tunuufi led East in tackles, tackles for loss, sacks and tackles per game, and even had a 70-yard fumble recovery for a score.

"Tunuufi's first step is explosive and he has a powerful first punch," said Trevor Mueller, Husky Maven's high school recruiting analyst. "As the season, went along Tunuufi got better and better."

The defensive tackle repeatedly demonstrated his short burst with 15 sacks but he also showed off his breakaway speed on the 70-yard touchdown return. He arrived in the end zone long before his teammates and had no idea how to celebrate the score.

Despite losing 4 of 6 games to begin the season, the future Husky said he and his teammates never lost hope in turning the season around.

The SI All-American candidate said the coaches and players never gave in. Despite losing to eventual state champion Corner Canyon n the semifinals, East finished No. 6 in Utah's 6A division.

Tunuufi is expected to sign with the Huskies next month during the early signing period.