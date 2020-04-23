HuskyMaven
Mike Martin

After going nearly three months between recruiting commitments for the 2021 recruiting cycle, Washington received a second player in a 24 hours when Eatonville High School's Caden Jumper announced his pledge to the Huskies over social media.

"Washington loves tight ends but Jumper is quite versatile," Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated recruiting analyst Trevor Mueller said of Jumper.  "He's being recruited on the offensive side of the ball as a block-first ."

Jumper's other offers were UC Davis and Army, not an overwhelming list of suitors.

"Don't let his offer sheet fool you," Mueller said.  "The Huskies built a winning program under Chris Petersen with players like Jumper."  

In NFL Draft two years ago, the Seahawks selected UW tight end Will Dissley, a comparative player to the Eatonville, Washington, prospect but Mueller says there's more to Jumper than meets the eye.

"I see Jumper in very much in the mold of a block-first tight end like Dissley was at UW," Mueller said.  "Jumper played QB for much of the season in 2019 so the Huskies are getting a guy who has a great understanding of the game."

Eatonville went 6-5 in 2019 under coach Gavin Kralik, averaging nearly 35 points a game.

Jumper carries a 6-foot-3 and 245-pound frame.  He was offered just two days ago on April 21st. He's the son of Brandon Jumper, a prolific rusher who went from Eatonville High to play fullback for the Oregon Ducks (1988-91). 

New tight-ends coach Derham Cato was instrumental in landing the south Puget Sound prospect and Jumper is Cato's first commit.

