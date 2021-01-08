Washington Extends PWO Offer to California QB

The Huskies are making moves to shore up their QB depth and have made a preferred walk-on offer to San Diego's Tyler Jensen.

Seeking added quarterback depth, the University of Washington football program has extended a preferred walk-on offer to Tyler Jensen, a San Diego-area recruit who recently rescinded his commitment to Northern Colorado.

The 6-foot-5 1/2, 225-pound player from Lincoln High School will make his college selection in the next couple of weeks.

Jensen will graduate this month, effectively wiping out his final season of high school football.

"If I had a senior season, teams would have a better idea of who I am as a quarterback," he said.

As junior in 2019, Jensen led his team into the Division 2 CIF championship game, throwing for more than 1,600 yards and 12 touchdown passes.

After watching the flurry of quarterback activity in the transfer portal around the country following the early signing period, Jensen backed out of his Northern Colorado commitment.

He noticed how the rest of the UW quarterback room effectively cleared out after the Huskies started redshirt freshman Dylan Morris and will welcome 5-star recruit Sam Huard.

Jensen, even with a limited resume, has drawn raves from recruiting analysts for his measurables.

"He's big but he also has a big arm," Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller said. "He can put the ball anywhere on the field."

UW recruiters have invited to come north. They have plenty of room for another quarterback.

Jensen will consider his options and choose soon. Besides his big arm, he's not lacking for confidence.

"I'm betting on myself," he said. "I will go out there and work my butt off to earn a scholarship."