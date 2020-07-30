Washington Huskies Voi Tunuufi is an SI All-American Candidate

With one of the quicker first steps in the nation, Vio Tunuufi has the foundational tools to become a major impact player that offensive coordinators will have to focus on when game-planning against the Washington defense.

The pass-rusher from Utah possesses the skills to be elite at the next level and beyond.

Washington will be able to utilize him in pass-rushing situations soon after he arrives on campus and should be able to develop him into a multiple-down defensive lineman.

Tunuufi is an SI All-American candidate.

John Garcia, SI director of football recruiting, has broken down the lineman's game.

Prospect: Voi Tunuufi

Projected position: Defensive tackle

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 265 pounds

School: East, Salt Lake City (Utah)

Committed to: Washington

Frame: Thick and compact. Broad shoulders lead to wide waist. Relatively stout midsection. Big, solid trunk. Seems shorter than 6-foot-2 on tape. Ample room for additional mass, especially in upper half.

Athleticism: Short-area agility pops off the film. Extremely quick feet. Impressive overall mobility; moves more like a stout linebacker than an interior defensive lineman. Very strong. Converts speed to power with ease. Natural bend.

Instincts: High motor. Plays with consistent fire, always seeking out physicality. Relentless pursuit from the backside. Equally comfortable penetrating as holding blockers at point of attack. Shows patience as read-option defender.

Polish: Lines up inside and outside; disruptive across the defensive line. Deep bag of pass-rush moves: swim, long-arm, push-pull, inside, a devastating spin and more. Effective shedding blocks by fighting with arms and hands. Needs additional weight to play inside full-time.

Bottom line: Tunuufi has the tools to be Washington’s next great interior defensive lineman. Gem of an athlete for his size and should maintain mobility, explosiveness with extra 20-30 pounds. Best suited as penetrating 3-technique, exposing guards one-on-one. NFL ceiling.