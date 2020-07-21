Washington Husky Hopefuls Among Prospects at NW Best Showcase 2020

On Sunday in Portland, more than 100 northwest football prospects braved the heat to take part in the NW Best Showcase, hosted by Alex Brink, former Washington State University quarterback.

Only one college coach was present, Western Oregon's Arne Ferguson, because of the pandemic. With four cameras set up, recruiters from power 5 schools and dozens of FCS and lower-division programs around the nation were watching.

"I was really impressed with the group of athletes that attended," Brink said. "By utilizing laser start/finish for 40-yard-dash timing, as well as providing a SPARQ football rating, we were able to provide the most accurate combine data in the country.

"In addition, by having livestream and recorded video, college coaches will be able to get eyes on athletes during a time they otherwise would not be able to."

The level of talent impressed Brink, who added, "In each position group, there was some incredibly impressive football ratings and individual measurables."

Each athlete involved in the Sunday gathering was given his current height, weight, wingspan and hand size.

Linebacker Quintin Yon-Wagner, from Arlington, Washington, and the class of 2022, was one of the camp's standouts.

Here are a few who could end up on the University of Washington's board:

2021 Isaiah Rickard, 6-2, 205, receiver/Linebacker, Franklin (Ore.)

2021 Jack Bennett, 6-3, 205, receiver/Linebacker, West Salem (Ore.)

2022 Quintin Yon-Wagner, 6-2, 230, linebacker, Arlington (Wash.)

2022 Andrew Savaiinaea, 6-4, 260, defensive end, The Dalles (Ore.)

2022 Dallas Daley, 6-2, 210, receiver, Eastside Catholic (Wash.)

2022 KJ Johnson-Gibson, 5-11, 175, defensive back, Clackamas (Ore.)

2022 Drew Carter, 6-3, 185, receiver/defensive back, Lake Stevens (Wash.)

2022 Noah Rushing, 6-2, 185, linebacker/defensive back, Kennedy Catholic (Wash.)

2022 Zachary Dodson-Greene, 6-1, 180, receiver, West Salem (Ore.)

2022 Preston Reid, 5-8, 160, defensive back, Roosevelt (Ore.)

2023 Drew Rodriguez, 6-1, 190, receiver/defensive back, Sprague (Ore.)

2023 Kobe Mendez. 6-3, 181, receiver, Beaverton (Ore.)

The camp provided a glimpse of many attendees hopeful of receiving an offer from the Huskies. Some had no offers yet. Others had them from major programs. All came for the same reason — to get in front of coaches in hopes of receiving a chance to compete at the next level.

Prospects were put through a combine-style workout. Each player ran 40s, shuttle runs, vertical, etc. Next it was time to play the position.

Receivers and quarterbacks worked on breaks and routes as quarterbacks showed off their arms. Defensive backs spent time on reaction drills and high-pointing interceptions.

Although none of these players had offers from Washington, some might procure them in the future.

Noah Rushing, a possible UW target from Kennedy Catholic, said, "There was a lot of talent and I felt good about how I showed out. I separated myself from the rest of the group in the position specific groups."

The 2022 prospect worked with the defensive-back unit, demonstrating his footwork and attention to detail.

Drew Carter, a Lake Stevens receiver, was happy with his performance. At 6-foot-3, he stood out as one of the taller receivers. That wasn't what separated him from the rest of his group.

"My speed and route-running set me apart," Carter said. "it was good to see where I fall in with the other athletes."

Seniors exhibited skills that were fundamentally sound and precise in their movements, testaments to the coaching they received. Younger players flashed their athletic ability and the promise of what could come.

Coaches such as Dylan Young, Houston Lillard, Alex Linnenkohl, Rashaad Carter and Brink showed support for the athletes.

Since the Huskies already have Kennedy Catholic's Sam Huard locked up for 2021, two quarterbacks unlikely to get a scholarship offer from the school were standouts at the showcase.