2022 Safety Shows Heavy Interest in WVU Following Official Visit

Could the Mountaineers be considered to land one of the top safeties in Maryland?

Over the weekend, class of 2022 safety Steven Sannieniola (6'2, 180 lbs) of Quince Orchard HS in Gaithersburg, Maryland took an official visit to West Virginia. Following the visit, he caught up with Mountaineer Maven to discuss how things went and where WVU currently sits in his recruitment.

"It was great. The coaching staff and facilities stood out the most to me. It's a beautiful campus with great scenery, and the dorms are amazing," Sannieniola said. "I spent a lot of time with Coach [Dontae] Wright and Coach [Jarrod] Harper. We talked about everything from football to academics, family, schemes, and NIL."

Back in the spring, Sannieniola took a virtual visit to WVU and learned about the 5th Quarter Program which helps the student-athletes with their character development, leadership development, real-life, career development, and social responsibility. Having that installed was something that appealed to Sannieniola in addition to the current state of the program.

"I think the program is headed in the right direction. I think in a few years WVU could be a national powerhouse like the other top schools."

Sannieniola also told Mountaineer Maven that he will be in attendance for West Virginia's season opener at Maryland and is looking into solidifying a date for a home game. Earlier this month, he took an official visit to Purdue and as of now, only has one more official scheduled which is Purdue on June 25th.

Although there is no set commitment date, Sannieniola did say that "WVU is up there right now [in his recruitment]. It's going to be hard for any school to beat them."

He also holds offers from Boston College, Duke, Maryland, Pitt, and Virginia among several others.

