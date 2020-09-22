7 Players to Watch for WVU vs Oklahoma State

West Virginia (1-0) will be heading to Stillwater this weekend to take on the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0) to kickoff Big 12 Conference play. The Cowboys struggled with Tulsa in their season opener last week, but much of that was due to starting quarterback Spencer Sanders being injured. There's no doubt about it, they will be hungry to bounce back in week two vs the Mountaineers.

With that said, we look at which players must play big for West Virginia to pull off the upset over Pokes.