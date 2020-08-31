Addition of Tony Fields II Gives Neal Brown Flexibility at Linebacker
Christopher Hall
West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II saw his first live-action in the Mountaineers' second scrimmage Saturday morning.
The Arizona grad-transfer recently cleared COVID-19 protocols and has been with the team for a little more than a week. Nonetheless, Fields II has quickly grabbed the attention of head coach Neal Brown, citing him as one of his top performers on the day and stating that he was “really active in his first live football with us.”