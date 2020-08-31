SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeBetween The EERSFootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Addition of Tony Fields II Gives Neal Brown Flexibility at Linebacker

Christopher Hall

West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II saw his first live-action in the Mountaineers' second scrimmage Saturday morning.

The Arizona grad-transfer recently cleared COVID-19 protocols and has been with the team for a little more than a week. Nonetheless, Fields II has quickly grabbed the attention of head coach Neal Brown, citing him as one of his top performers on the day and stating that he was “really active in his first live football with us.”

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Area 304+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former WVU soccer star again a CHAMP

https://twitter.com/CanadaSoccerEN/status/1300161490226499586?s=19

Cmoyer113

Conversation: What to make of WVU FB’s preseason depth chart

https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia/football/look-first-wvu-football-depth-chart-of-2020-season

CarsonFox

by

PrincessP

FIRST LOOK at Tavon Austin in a 49ers Uniform

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Gyorko Crushes Two Home Runs

Christopher Hall

by

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Walk-on Long Snapper Kyle Poland Placed on Scholarship

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

WATCH: WVU DE Commit Hammond Russell Snags Interception

Schuyler Callihan

Logan Routt Makes his Debut Overseas

https://twitter.com/CoachEMartinWVU/status/1299390016737685506

Christopher Hall

by

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Ryan McBroom Crushes Home Run vs Cardinals

https://twitter.com/FSKansasCity/status/1298813758526156800?s=20

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Yondy Cajuste Limited at Practice

Christopher Hall

INSIDE SCOOP on Daryl Worley with Cowboys

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP