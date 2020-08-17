Brown Details the 4 Types of Receivers He's Looking for & Which Guys Fit Those Roles

West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown is only in year two of building the program into his vision. Naturally, finding athletes that fit schematically is a big piece of the puzzle in duplicating the success he had a Troy before taking the helm in Morgantown.

When it comes to the receivers, Brown is looking for four different body types, although at the end of the day, he wants playmakers.

“We want a guy that’s bigger-framed that has good twitch but really has phenomenal hands. We want a little, make-you-miss guy, and we’d like to have a bigger, physical guy inside who knows how to use his body, and then we’d like to have a long, fast guy – somebody that can take the top off it and really go get the ball,” said Brown.

Providing examples, Brown listed some of the players currently on the roster that fit the mold.

“Obviously, Sam James is a speed guy. He’s a guy that can run and take the top off of it,” he said. James took the top spot in freshman receiving records in receptions (69) and yards (677) last season.

“Ali Jennings is a guy that has great body control. He really can vertically get off the ball. He understands how to position his body, kind of like a basketball player, and make difficult plays,” stated Brown. Jennings, like most of the young receivers, showed flashes of his playmaking abilities and arguably provided one of the best catches during the 2020 season against Baylor but didn’t count due to a very questionable offensive pass interference call.

“TJ Simmons is a big, physical kid that has the courage to catch the ball across the middle,” continued Brown. Simmons missed two games last season and may have taken a game or two to get back in the swing of things but, at times, was unguardable.

West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver TJ Simmons (1) runs after a catch during the first quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Mountaineer Field. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

He continued with two guys that will be, most likely splitting time at the Y, “Sean Ryan and Bryce Wheaton are both longer guys that can catch the ball down the field. Bryce is a little bit faster, probably. Sean’s got a little bit more wiggle to him, but both those guys can really stretch it.”

Ryan missed four games last season with an injury but was able to manage 19 receptions for 219 yards.

As for Bryce Wheaton, who changed his name to Ford-Wheaton to honor his Mountaineer Family legacy, he continued to improve throughout the season, with most of his production coming in the back end of the season.

Regarding a speed guy that can make defenders miss, the Mountaineers have that as well. “Winston Wright is a guy that can make you miss. He’s got a good initial burst, and he can make you miss,” stated Brown.

Wright displayed his speed at Baylor in his first kickoff return for the Mountaineers, torching the Bears for a 95-yard touchdown.

The body types are there, and there were glimpses of the potential from the receiving corps in 2019. Dropped passes plagued the unit, and albeit it is a group that did not surpass the 3,000-yard mark for the first time since 2010, the Mountaineers return seven of their top eight receivers from last season.

Brown has reiterated that the Mountaineers will be the most improved team in college football and that the receivers will lead the way. In his first year with the Mountaineers, co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Gerad Parker will be pivotal in making sure Brown’s statement comes true.

“A lot of them are young, and we’ve got to continue to grow ‘em up,” said Brown. “I think Gerad has done a great job with those guys. I think the most depth we have on our football team is at that position.”

