Final Thoughts on West Virginia, Oklahoma State

West Virginia had a disappointing performance in the 27-13 loss to No. 15 Oklahoma State over the weekend. I fully expected the Mountaineers to lose ahead of the game despite the questionable status of starting quarterback Spencer Sanders.

It was hard to pick against OSU head coach Mike Gundy with several upperclassmen and a program that seems to have West Virginia’s number much like Virginia Tech did over the Mountaineers in the ’90s.