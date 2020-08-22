INSIDE SCOOP: Karl Joseph's Role & Future in Cleveland

For the first time since entering the NFL, former West Virginia safety Karl Joseph will be getting acclimated with a new team in 2020 after signing with the Cleveland Browns this offseason.

Pete Smith of Browns Digest on Sports Illustrated informed me that he anticipates Joseph's stint in Cleveland to go well beyond his current contract. "He's on a one-year deal, but I think both he and the Browns are interested in a longer relationship," Smith said. "It all depends on his ability to stay healthy."