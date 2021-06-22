Is West Virginia on the Verge of Landing Another Big Commit?

The Mountaineers are gaining some momentum on the recruiting trail.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

West Virginia landed a big commitment on Monday from class of 2022 QB Nicco Marchiol and more good news may be on the way.

Class of 2022 running back Justin Williams (Dallas, GA) told Mountaineer Maven on Tuesday morning that he will be moving up his commitment date, which is a good sign for WVU.

SUBSCRIBE TO MOUNTAINEERMAVEN.COM NOW!

"Yes, I'm moving it up but I'm not exactly too sure on when just yet. I'm going to be sitting down with my family to discuss that in the next few days."

Williams has taken official visits to Louisville and Nebraska in addition to his trip to Morgantown earlier this month.

"It was a great visit [to WVU]," Williams told Mountaineer Maven earlier this month. "I see myself in the offense, the coaching staff was awesome, and it's just a great family environment. Following the visit, I put them right at the top with Nebraska."

However, over the last couple of weeks, West Virginia has risen to the top. Williams told Mountaineer Maven that "WVU has the edge" in his recruitment.

"I have a great relationship with the coaches and they have made me a priority throughout my recruitment. I think WVU would be a great opportunity for me to excel and push myself. There's a lot of great talent in the Big 12."

Williams currently holds offers from Arkansas, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, NC State, Ole Miss, Pitt, Tennessee, USC, Vanderbilt, and several others.

Right now, it seems like a two-team race between West Virginia and Nebraska. A race that WVU is currently ahead in.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Inside the 2022 Recruiting Class

2022 CB Gaining Momentum with WVU

2022 Safety Shows Heavy Interest in WVU Following Visit

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.