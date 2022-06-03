List of Recruits Visiting WVU This Weekend
Today marks the start of a very important month of recruiting for the West Virginia coaching staff. From today through Sunday, the Mountaineers will be hosting a number of recruits for an official visit. This weekend primarily consists of recruits currently committed to WVU. However, there are a few that are undecided and are high on WVU's board.
Below is a look at who will be on campus this weekend.
Visitors that are committed to WVU
QB Raheim Jeter
RB Jahiem White
WR Rodney Gallagher
DL Cameron Jackson
LB Josiah Trotter
CB Cameron Calhoun
Other recruits visiting
OL Layth Ghannam - 6'5", 280 lbs (Charleston, WV)
Offers: Appalachain State, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Indiana, James Madison, Kent State, Marshall, North Carolina, NC State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia.
DL Justin Benton - 6'2", 275 lbs (Covington, GA)
Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Duke Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCF, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.
LB James Heard - 6'2", 220 lbs (Philadelphia, PA)
Top 4: Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia.
DB Jayden Sheppard - 6'2", 180 lbs (Niceville, FL)
Offers: Arkansas, Army, Florida A&M, Georiga Tech, Southern Miss, Tulane.
