Randy Mazey 2022 season closing press conference

List of Recruits Visiting WVU This Weekend

The Mountaineers are hosting a number of recruits for an official visit.

Today marks the start of a very important month of recruiting for the West Virginia coaching staff. From today through Sunday, the Mountaineers will be hosting a number of recruits for an official visit. This weekend primarily consists of recruits currently committed to WVU. However, there are a few that are undecided and are high on WVU's board.

Below is a look at who will be on campus this weekend. 

Visitors that are committed to WVU

QB Raheim Jeter

RB Jahiem White 

WR Rodney Gallagher

DL Cameron Jackson

LB Josiah Trotter

CB Cameron Calhoun

Other recruits visiting

OL Layth Ghannam - 6'5", 280 lbs (Charleston, WV)

Offers: Appalachain State, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Indiana, James Madison, Kent State, Marshall, North Carolina, NC State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia.

DL Justin Benton - 6'2", 275 lbs (Covington, GA)

Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Duke Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCF, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

LB James Heard - 6'2", 220 lbs (Philadelphia, PA)

Top 4: Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia.

DB Jayden Sheppard - 6'2", 180 lbs (Niceville, FL)

Offers: Arkansas, Army, Florida A&M, Georiga Tech, Southern Miss, Tulane.

