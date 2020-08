DL Quay Mays is Going to be a "Big Factor" for West Virginia

Last year, the Stills brothers (Dante & Darius) wreaked havoc in opposing teams' backfields and took the Big 12 conference by storm. The two combined for 72 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks. Now the Mountaineers have another WVU legacy in the fold up front with defensive tackle Quay Mays, the nephew of former West Virginia defensive back Alvoid Mays.