Mountaineer Maven Stories of the Week

Neal Brown Staying Ahead of the Curve with INFLCR Partnership

The college football landscape has been rapidly evolving with the growth of social media platforms. Players are starting to realize the value of social media. For the inevitable NCAA Name, Image and Likeness legislation (NIL), West Virginia Football head coach Neal Brown has taken the route of "embracing it instead of complaining about it," and is evolving with the times.

Brown brought in Jeremy Darlow, a branding consultant, in April and has now hired INFLCR. This social media data-driven company compiles social media performance data to educate and develop the social media storytelling behaviors of coaches, creative staff, and student-athletes. West Virginia is the first program to partner with INFLCR.

West Virginia's Season Opener vs Florida State Axed

The season opener between West Virginia and Florida State in Atlanta, GA for the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Series on September 5th has all been but officially squashed following the announcement from the Atlantic Coast Conference. The ACC will play a 10-game conference schedule and allow its members one non-conference game. However, the non-conference game must be played in the home state of the ACC institution.

Former WVU QB Begins Coaching Career

Earlier this week, former West Virginia quarterback William Crest took a job to be the quarterbacks coach at Concordia Prep in Towson, Maryland.

Crest came to West Virginia expecting to be the next great quarterback in Mountaineer history. Unfortunately, things didn't quite work out and he decided to enter the transfer portal. Shortly after entering the portal, he decided to withdraw his name and return to West Virginia, but to focus on playing wide receiver and special teams.

WATCH: Ryan McBroom Hits First Major League Home Run

Former WVU slugger Ryan McBroom, now of the Kansas City Royals, goes deep for the first time in his big league career.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.