Mountaineers Reducing Risk with Online Classes as Players Police Others to Socially Distance

West Virginia University Football head coach Neal Brown took a different approach to his player's academics when he rolled in Morgantown in January of 2019. He expected his players to take classes on campus and be a part of the student community.

All that came to a crashing halt in March when postponements snowballed due to COVID-19 and everything and everyone that had the option went virtual.

"It's kind of unfortunate, but it's something we have to do," said Brown. "I like having our guys part of the campus community. I think its good to interact with students in a normal setting. Because what I think students want to support people they know, and if they know our players – they see them on campus whether it's in class or whether the rec center – where they eat- all those places. If they see them there and they know them, and they want to come support them."

Brown also added, "There's some upper-level classes that are only offered in-person right now that some of our graduate student kids will have to go to in-person, but for the most part we almost entirely online."

Naturally, with a highly contagious virus, this limits the risk of being exposed. However, the West Virginia program does not have dorms for their athletes to keep them in a bubble, so they are doing the best they can to educate their players. Also, the upperclassmen must step up and hold teammates accountable that are attempting to mingle with the general student population.

Neal Brown Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

"You're asking them to make mature decisions and a lot of these guys are not at the point in their life, so you're trying to coach 'em. You really try to get the veterans to help them understand why it's so important. I talk COVID related issues - I give them examples - We send them articles - I talk it every single day that I have them, I really do."

"We've got a large number of our guys that want to play, and if there's people on our football team that are interfering, they are reporting and so, I think that's positive," continued Brown. "Is it going to be a 100%? No. Are we going to have some issues? Absolutely. That's dealing with this age group. That's going to occur. But we got some ways to monitor it the best we can, and I hope we can mitigate the effects once students come back as much as we possibly can."

