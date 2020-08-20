SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the ProsBaseball
Search

Mountaineers Reducing Risk with Online Classes as Players Police Others to Socially Distance

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University Football head coach Neal Brown took a different approach to his player's academics when he rolled in Morgantown in January of 2019. He expected his players to take classes on campus and be a part of the student community.

All that came to a crashing halt in March when postponements snowballed due to COVID-19 and everything and everyone that had the option went virtual.

"It's kind of unfortunate, but it's something we have to do," said Brown. "I like having our guys part of the campus community. I think its good to interact with students in a normal setting. Because what I think students want to support people they know, and if they know our players – they see them on campus whether it's in class or whether the rec center – where they eat- all those places. If they see them there and they know them, and they want to come support them."

Brown also added, "There's some upper-level classes that are only offered in-person right now that some of our graduate student kids will have to go to in-person, but for the most part we almost entirely online."

Naturally, with a highly contagious virus, this limits the risk of being exposed. However, the West Virginia program does not have dorms for their athletes to keep them in a bubble, so they are doing the best they can to educate their players. Also, the upperclassmen must step up and hold teammates accountable that are attempting to mingle with the general student population.

Neal Brown
Neal BrownCaleb Saunders - WVU Football

"You're asking them to make mature decisions and a lot of these guys are not at the point in their life, so you're trying to coach 'em. You really try to get the veterans to help them understand why it's so important. I talk COVID related issues - I give them examples - We send them articles - I talk it every single day that I have them, I really do."

"We've got a large number of our guys that want to play, and if there's people on our football team that are interfering, they are reporting and so, I think that's positive," continued Brown. "Is it going to be a 100%? No. Are we going to have some issues? Absolutely. That's dealing with this age group. That's going to occur. But we got some ways to monitor it the best we can, and I hope we can mitigate the effects once students come back as much as we possibly can."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU

Comments

Area 304+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

CHAT: Fall Camp, Transfer Impacts, Depth Chart Talk + More

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

WATCH: Trevon Wesco Makes Diving Catch at Jets Training Camp

Schuyler Callihan

by

Christopher Hall

REPORT: Kevin White Earns Workout With NFL Team

https://twitter.com/FieldYates/status/1296554513000734723?s=20

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: David Sills With Touchdown Grab at Giants Training Camp

https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1296505587635834881?s=20

Schuyler Callihan

Sagaba Konate Signs With New Team

http://www.basketzaragoza.net/noticias/fichaje-sagaba-konate-2020-2021

Schuyler Callihan

Tavon Austin Makes Sports Illustrated's Top 25 All-Time Big 12 Players

https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma/football/top-25-players-in-big-12-history-no-24

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

MAILROOM: Ask Questions About Fall Camp, Recruiting + More

Schuyler Callihan

by

Bconnelly23

Kenny Robinson is One of Several Players Matt Rhule is Excited About

https://www.si.com/nfl/panthers/gm-report/optimism-surrounds-panthers-revamped-secondary

Schuyler Callihan

Top WVU JUCO Target Makes Decision

https://twitter.com/KamalHadden9/status/1295438253336584192?s=20

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

WATCH: Will Grier Delivers a Dime to Pharoh Cooper

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP