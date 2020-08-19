Ranking the Difficulty of West Virginia's 2020 Season Matchups

Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

With the 2020 college football season less than a month away, we decided to rank West Virginia's most challenging games 1-10. Note: This is not a ranking of the team's themselves, but the difficulty of each game on the Mountaineers' schedule.

10. vs Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky is not your normal FCS team. They're a pretty competitive bunch and although they're not an FCS power, they have played some of the best teams in I-AA pretty tough. They fell to No. 17 Southeast Missouri by a 38-31 score and fell to No. 25 Austin Peay 28-21 in overtime. Like most FCS teams, they lack the abundance of top-end talent, athleticism, and depth that an FBS team has. West Virginia is definitely getting a nice tune-up game prior to opening conference play with Oklahoma State.

9. vs Kansas

If anybody is going to get Kansas headed back in the right direction, it's Les Miles. They saw some improvement in 2019, but they're still not quite there. Give him a couple of years and we'll see how far the Jayhawks have come. As of now, they're still a bottom dweller in the Big 12.

8.@ Texas Tech

Matt Wells is an offensive guru, but it may be a few years before we see a high-powered offense in Lubbock. Aside from T.J. Vasher, there's not really anyone for Alan Bowman, a very talented quarterback, to throw the ball to. In fact, we may see the Red Raiders and Kansas duke it out to stay out of dead last in the conference in 2020. Even with the Mountaineers traveling to Lubbock, I would expect things to be in their favor. Likely no fans will be in attendance and they should be coming off of a win against Kansas.

7. vs Baylor

If anyone knows about my thoughts on opposing Big 12 quarterbacks, you know that I'm a big believer in Charlie Brewer's talent. He may not be a big NFL prospect, but the kid competes hard and does a really good job of running the offense. It hurt the Bears when he went down with an injury in the Big 12 championship. With Matt Rhule now off to coach the Panthers, it'll be interesting to see how different this offensive attack looks. With it being the first home game in conference play and a lot of talent now off the Bears' roster, this game should set up nicely for West Virginia.

6. vs Kansas State

The Wildcats started off strong in 2019 under first-year head coach Chris Klieman, including a 48-41 win over Oklahoma, but dropped three of their last five games on the season. Even with some key veterans returning, I'm expecting much of the same from them in 2020 and finish somewhere in the middle of the pack in the conference. Really, the difficulty of games vs TCU, Baylor, and K-State can all be interchangeable - they're about dead even in my eyes. With a big road game vs Texas the following week, this will be an important game for West Virginia to snag.

5. vs TCU

For just the third time in Gary Patterson's 21 years at TCU, the Horned Frogs did not go bowling, thanks to West Virginia and Jarret Doege. Quarterback play was a big contributor of TCU going 5-7 and with uncertainty at the position, it's hard to think of Patterson's bunch as top team in the league. However, is this a week where the Mountaineers begin to look forward to Oklahoma?

4. @ Iowa State

Quarterback Brock Purdy is the heartbeat of this Cyclone team. However, if they want to compete for a Big 12 title, he's going to have to play at a higher level. Defensively, Iowa State could pose some challenges for West Virginia's offensive line. I consider this one of the toughest games for the Mountaineers because it will be coming off the heels of either a big win or heartbreaking loss to Oklahoma at home. They played Iowa State tough for three quarters last year. Do they have more depth to compete for the entire game in 2020?

3. vs Oklahoma

The Sooners have constantly been a pain in the neck for West Virginia over the years. How are they not ranked as the toughest game on the schedule? Well for one, it's a home game, and two the Sooners are having to replace Jalen Hurts at quarterback and CeeDee Lamb at receiver. I know Oklahoma just reloads every year, but maybe, just maybe, a whacky 2020 plays into the hands of West Virginia and helps them earn their first win against the Sooners since joining the league.

2. @ Oklahoma State

Just like the Sooners, Oklahoma State has had West Virginia's number over the years. With arguably the best running back in the country in Chuba Hubbard, I don't like West Virginia's chances of slowing him down, especially during the second game of the year and the defense hasn't quite gelled yet.

1. @ Texas

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger will be on a mission in his final year in a Longhorn uniform. Texas has more depth and experience, which will certainly give them an advantage and if West Virginia can't figure out how to slow down Ehlinger and the Texas offense, it could make for an extremely long day in Austin. Plus, I don't think they forgot how the last meeting between these two went down two years ago.

