Sam James on Track for a Big Season

West Virginia wide receiver Sam James was essentially thrown into the fire last season. As a redshirt freshman, James was the “go-to” receiver, and although he had his up and downs, most notably dropped passes, and he admitted last year of taking his eyes off the ball and looking upfield before securing the ball.

“People forget he was just a freshman and being a go-to guy on a Big 12 team as a redshirt freshman is tough,” said West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown. “A lot of times those redshirt freshmen make those same mistakes, but they’re not in the spotlight as much as he was last year, and that’s only going to make him better. He’s going to be one of our go-to guys this year, and I think you will continue to see him play at a high level. I don’t think he will have as much up and down and a lot of that is maturity and understanding what the competition is.”

According to Director of Athletics Content John Antonik, James has gotten bigger, and Brown is bestowing James as the fastest player on the team.

Brown has high expectations for the sophomore and although the receiving corps is deeper than it was last season, he is expected to build off his 69 receptions and 677 yards that put him on the top of the all-time WVU freshman receiving list.

“He’s playing with a lot of confidence, and he’s playing at a high level,” Brown said of James. “Our expectations for him, of course, are sky high. I think he’s special. I think he’s done everything he’s needed to do to put himself in a position to have a big year. He’s going to be a key player for us. I think he’s more of a complete player, and I’m excited to see what he can do. He’s put on some weight; he’s added strength and I think his ball skills have improved.”

