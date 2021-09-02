Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU @ Maryland
Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.
Star ratings:
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: West Virginia -3
3-star play on West Virginia covering: This isn't going to be a blowout by any means. West Virginia had trouble winning on the road last year and Maryland is a much better football team than people think. The Terps have enough firepower offensively to make some plays but WVU's depth will wear them down late in the game. I feel fairly confident that the Mountaineers will be able to cover the small spread.
Over/Under: 57.5
1-star play on the under: The way I look at it is, if West Virginia wins, you'll want to side with the under. Should Maryland win, the game will likely go over. I have the total at 57 myself so it's just a shade under the current number. I'd lean toward the under but this I'm staying away from making a play on this side of it.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.
Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Subscribe for full article
Get Exclusive Access to West Virginia Mountaineers Content
Already a FanNation Member? Log In