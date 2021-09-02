Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU @ Maryland

Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -3

3-star play on West Virginia covering: This isn't going to be a blowout by any means. West Virginia had trouble winning on the road last year and Maryland is a much better football team than people think. The Terps have enough firepower offensively to make some plays but WVU's depth will wear them down late in the game. I feel fairly confident that the Mountaineers will be able to cover the small spread.

Over/Under: 57.5

1-star play on the under: The way I look at it is, if West Virginia wins, you'll want to side with the under. Should Maryland win, the game will likely go over. I have the total at 57 myself so it's just a shade under the current number. I'd lean toward the under but this I'm staying away from making a play on this side of it.

