September 11, 2021
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Long Island

Will West Virginia win AND cover the spread?
Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -47

1-star play on West Virginia covering: Anytime you have a spread this big, I always choose to stay away from it. You never know what the coaching staff will do with how long they leave their starters in, throw the ball, and so on. This has blowout written all over it and if I had to pick a side, I'd lean WVU. That said, it's not a bet I'd be willing to make.

Over/Under: 56

1-star play on the over: There's a good chance that West Virginia could cross the total by themselves. I have WVU putting up 55 which means all you need from Long Island is a score of some sort. This Mountaineer defense is solid but I don't see a shutout. Lean over.

