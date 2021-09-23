Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma

Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Oklahoma -17

1-star play on Oklahoma covering: I think this line is right about where it should be but I'll lean toward playing the Sooners. West Virginia has lost to Oklahoma by at least 18 points in four of the last five games in the series with the only exception coming in 2018 where WVU fell short 59-56 in Morgantown. The Sooners are due for a big game and I don't buy Jarret Doege playing his best football on the road in a hostile environment.

Over/Under: 55.5

2-star play on the over: In the last four games vs West Virginia, Oklahoma has averaged 56.5 points per game. I don't know if they hit the 50 mark in this game but there's a good chance they can get close to it. To get up and over the total, all you need is for West Virginia to find the end zone at least twice. Side with the over.

Bonus bet: WVU First half +9.5

As I've highlighted numerous times before, West Virginia's offense falls asleep in the 2nd half nearly every week. It's been a theme for the Mountaineers under head coach Neal Brown. In fact, they only average 9.2 points in the 2nd half in 22 games vs Power Five opponents under Brown. That said, they have had success with getting out to a hot start offensively. Don't be surprised if the Mountaineers either have the lead or are within a score at the half. In all honesty, this is probably the best bet of the three.

My picks for the season

ATS: 2-1 (66%)

O/U: 2-1 (66%)

Overall: 4-2 (66%)

