September 30, 2021
Napoleon's Corner: Ep. 39

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Texas Tech

Can West Virginia win and cover the spread?
Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -7.5

2-star play on West Virginia covering: The Mountaineers have won seven straight home games while Texas Tech has lost 12 straight on the road. Under Neal Brown, WVU has done a good job taking care of business at Milan Puskar Stadium holding a 9-4 record. This is the best defense that Texas Tech will have faced so far this season and with backup QB Henry Colombi getting the starting nod, expect WVU to bring a ton of pressure. Last year, Colombi gave WVU a ton of problems by extending plays with his feet. However, the Mountaineers did a pretty good job on containing Virginia Tech QB Braxton Burmeister a couple of weeks ago and he is probably the fastest QB they will see all year. Tech may get off to a hot start, but Jordan Lesley will make the correct adjustments at halftime and shut the Red Raider offense down.

Over/Under: 57

2-star play on the under: Look, I know how bad Texas Tech is defensively. They just gave up 70 points to Texas. That said, WVU isn't this high-flying offense that is going to put up similar numbers. They lack explosiveness and have a trend of not scoring in the 2nd half. West Virginia will be extremely happy to play this game in the 20s or 30s. WVU's defense will have another strong showing. Take the under.

My picks for the season

ATS: 2-2 (50%)

O/U: 2-2 (50%)

Bonus Bets: 1-0 (100%)

Overall: 5-4 (55%)

