Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Virginia Tech

Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -3

3-star play on West Virginia covering: I've flipped back and forth on this game all week and at one point thought Virginia Tech was the right side. At first, I was a little shocked to see the Mountaineers as a three-point favorite. Considering all of the sharp money seems to be on West Virginia, I'm going to side with WVU. Also, I get the feeling that West Virginia is going to come out and play ticked off because they are tired of hearing about the loss at Maryland and want to do everything they can to avoid going into next week's game vs Oklahoma with a 1-2 record.

Over/Under: 50.5

1-star play on the over: These two teams have really solid defenses but sometimes when both teams have a strong defense, it leads to an over. How? Well, the total isn't as high as it should be and that's the case here. If I were making the number, I would have made it 52.5-53. I'm not extremely confident that this will cash in but I'll lean toward the over.

My picks for the season

ATS: 1-1 (50%)

O/U: 2-1 (66%)

Overall: (75%)

