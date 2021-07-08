Top Five WVU Targets Nearing Decisions

Some of WVU's top targets are nearing their decision. We take a look at how much of a chance the Mountaineers have at landing each one.

The West Virginia coaching staff has been on a roll on the recruiting trail and could be on the verge of adding a few more commits in the coming weeks. June was a big month for getting some of the top recruits on campus and hosting recruiting camps and the momentum they gained in June has spilled over into the month of July with snagging the commitments of cornerback Jacolby Spells and running back Justin Williams.

Some of the team's top targets are nearing their decision and if the Mountaineers can land at least three of the five listed below, it will give them an opportunity to make an appearance in SI All-American's Top 25 recruiting rankings.

RB Ramon Brown (Chesterfield, VA) --- READ MORE on Brown HERE

Analysis: WVU will take two running backs in this class if they can and Ramon Brown has been high on their board for quite a while. Virginia Tech and Penn State seem to be presenting the stiffest competition but WVU is not out of the picture by any means. If the Mountaineers can somehow land Brown alongside Justin Williams in this recruiting class, WVU's backfield will be in great shape for the foreseeable future. Justin Johnson Jr. and Jaylen Anderson are two talented backs that signed in the 2021 class.

Top 5: Virginia Tech, Penn State, South Carolina, Maryland, West Virginia.

Visited WVU: June 4th-6th

Decision date: July 9th

WR Kevin Thomas (Philadelphia, PA) --- READ MORE on Thomas HERE

Analysis: Michigan State and West Virginia seem to be the favorites to land Thomas and to be honest, I think it's really just a two-team race unless something drastically changes. Thomas hasn't released when exactly he will be making his decision but he could be getting very close to bringing his recruitment to an end.

Top 5: Florida, Michigan State, Nebraska, Texas A&M, West Virginia.

Visited WVU: June 11th-13th

Decision date: TBD

S Christion Stokes (Harper Woods, MI) --- READ MORE on Stokes HERE

Analysis: West Virginia has been the favorite for Stokes since he took his official visit back in June. He took officials to Michigan State and Iowa but I don't believe they pose much of a threat to WVU. WVU assistant Dontae Wright offered Stokes when he was at Western Michigan and the two have had a strong relationship ever since. In fact, I predicted Stokes to WVU almost a month ago if that tells you how confident I am in where he ends up.

Top 3: Michigan State Iowa, West Virginia.

Visited WVU: June 4th-6th

Decision date: Saturday, July 10th

DB Jaden Mangham (Franklin, MI) --- READ MORE on Mangham HERE

Analysis: Mangham was high on WVU prior to his visit, but the trip to Morgantown immediately pushed the Mountaineers to the top and they remained at the top of Mangham's list since. Nebraska, Michigan State, and Georgia Tech are the other three schools that are in the mix but as I did for Stokes, I put in my prediction for him to land with WVU almost a month ago. Nothing has occurred since then that would have me 2nd guessing myself.

Top 15: Michigan, Nebraska, Minnesota, Baylor, Miami, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Kentucky, Oregon, Florida, Washington State, Penn State, Cincinnati, Bowling Green, West Virginia.

Visited WVU: June 4th-6th

Decision date: Sometime this month. Actual date TBD.

S Steven Sannieniola (Gaithersburg, MD) --- READ MORE on Sannieniola HERE

Analysis: West Virginia is in a great spot for Sannieniola. A couple of weeks ago, he told Mountaineer Maven that WVU was "the team to beat" the moment he left Morgantown on his official visit in June. Purdue and Vanderbilt have also been pushing hard for him but WVU seems to have the edge. "It's going to be hard for any school to beat them," Sannieniola said. "I think the program is headed in the right direction. I think in a few years WVU could be a national powerhouse like the other top schools." A decision date has not been set but he does plan to make it sometime later this month.

Top 3: Purdue, Vanderbilt, West Virginia.

Visited WVU: June 11th-13th

Decision date: Late July

