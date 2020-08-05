MountaineerMaven
WATCH: WVU LB Commit Ja'Corey Hammett Highlights & Analysis

Christopher Hall

Miami Northwestern defensive end Ja'Corey Hammett announced he was de-committing from the University of Miami and committing to West Virginia University Wednesday afternoon.

The 2021 prospect came away with 63 tackles, including 11 sacks during his junior season. 

The first thing that jumps off the film is his quickness off the line and his straight-line speed that allows him to catch up to a play. Hammett is quick around the edge and maintains good body control to make plays in the backfield with the look of a natural pass rusher.

Hammett also shows traits of the "old school" football mentality (For a Mountaineer example, he shows flashes of Karl Joseph's killer instinct.). A hard-hitter that is not afraid to throw his body around, although, for now, he may be a bit undersized as a defensive end. He's been listed as 6-1 to 6-3 and anywhere from 195-205-lbs, depending on where you look.

His awareness on the field, along with his athleticism, maybe better suited for the Spear position. At outside linebacker, he can pin his ears back and attack the backfield. However, don't discount West Virginia coaching staff's ability to adapt to its talent and strength and conditioning coach Mike Joseph's capability to add weight without losing agility or speed. 

