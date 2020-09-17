SI.com
MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Showed Growth in the Running Game but There's Plenty of Room for Improvement

Christopher Hall

Anxiety levels have dipped slightly concerning the Mountaineers' running game after rushing for over 300 yards and five touchdowns in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky. West Virginia running backs Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield both eclipsed the 100-yard mark and notching career-high with 123 yards apiece.

It's the first time a Mountaineer rushed for over 100 yards in nearly two years and the first time two backs rushed for over 100 yards in the same game in close to three years.

