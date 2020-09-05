When Discussing the Running Game, Brown says, "We Have Improved."

Neal Brown kicked off the 2020 edition of his coach’s show Thursday night announcing redshirt junior Jarret Doege as starting quarterback for the season opener against Eastern Kentucky Saturday, September 12th, before turning his attention over to the rushing attack.

The Mountaineer offense lacked luster last season, ranking last in the Big 12 Conference in points averaging just 20.6 points per game and in total yards at 321.9 per game.