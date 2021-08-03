Will West Virginia Land Jaden Mangham?

The Mountaineers are hoping to add to the 2022 recruiting class very soon.

Neal Brown has done a terrific job piecing together this 2022 recruiting class which has gained a ton of momentum since the start of June.

Recently, the Mountaineers moved up into SI All-American's Top 25 recruiting rankings, currently sitting at No. 23. With consensus four-star athlete Jaden Mangham still undecided, West Virginia could be on the cusp of moving up once again once he reveals his college destination.

Mangham was set to announce his decision on Sunday but he had to postpone it due to internet connection issues. He is still expected to make the announcement soon and will be choosing from Illinois, Nebraska, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Michigan, and West Virginia.

Where do the Mountaineers stand in his recruitment?

Well, I'll just say this, I put in my prediction for Mangham to WVU on the WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board on June 15th. So far this recruiting cycle, I'm 15/15 on predictions and nothing has transpired since I put in my prediction for Mangham that would make me think otherwise. He has formed a strong bond with safeties coach Dontae Wright, who is his lead recruiter along with fellow Michigan native and WVU commit, Christion Stokes.

Michigan State has made a strong push for Mangham but I don't believe they have come close to closing the gap on West Virginia. Whenever Mangham is able to make his announcement official, I expect it to be the Mountaineers.

