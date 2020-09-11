3 Things to Watch for Saturday vs Eastern Kentucky

We are finally under 24 hours away from West Virginia, opening the lid on the 2020 season as the Mountaineers will host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Colonels are coming off the heels of a 59-0 thrashing by Marshall just a week ago, which is why the Mountaineers are more than 40-point favorites heading into Saturday's game. Since a win for West Virginia seems inevitable, we look at the three things to keep your eyes on this weekend when things get kicked off at Mountaineer Field.