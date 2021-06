WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

An in-depth look at which 2022 recruits are heavily interested in West Virginia.

* - new name on the board

# - new decision date announced

% - prediction listed

#%QB Nicco Marchiol (Chandler, AZ)

Top 3: Arizona State, Michigan State, West Virginia.

Visited WVU: June 11th-13th

Decision Date: June 21st

Prediction: West Virginia

QB Conner Harrell (Alabaster, AL)

Top 10: Vanderbilt, TCU, Arizona State, Duke, Northwestern, Louisiana, Liberty, Nebraska, Indiana, West Virginia.

RB Ramon Brown (Chesterfield, VA)

Top 7: Virginia Tech, Penn State, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia.

Visited WVU: June 4th-6th

RB Terrance Gibbs (Winter Park, FL)

Top 12: Ohio State, Auburn, LSU, Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Penn State, Florida, Michigan, Texas A&M, Miami, West Virginia.

RB Jaylon Glover (Lakeland, FL)

Top 12: Georgia Tech, Central Florida, Iowa State, Florida State, Louisville, Utah, Purdue, Tennessee, Michigan State, South Carolina, South Florida, West Virginia.

WR Peter Kikwata (Germantown, MD)

Top 8: Auburn, Boston College, Florida State, Maryland, Kentucky, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia.

Visited WVU: June 24th-26th

WR Antonio Gates Jr. (Dearborn, MI)

Top 12: Penn State, Kentucky, Louisville, Washington State, Iowa State, Boston College, Nebraska, Maryland, Ole Miss, Pitt, Michigan State, West Virginia.

WR Shawn Miller (Bradenton, FL)

Top 5: Illinois, Miami, Arizona, Indiana, West Virginia.

Visited WVU: June 11th-13th

WR Keshlon Jackson (Lake Charles, LA)

Top 7: Houston, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana Tech, Ole Miss, Memphis, West Virginia.

WR Gregory Gaines III (Tampa, FL)

Top 12: Kansas State, Penn State, Marshall, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Florida State, Central Florida, South Florida, Virginia Tech, Georgia, West Virginia.

WR Jaylen Ward (Alabaster, AL)

Top 5: Coastal Carolina, Florida State, Indiana, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

WR Marquarius White (Pinson, AL)

Top 10: Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, West Virginia.

WR Omar Cooper Jr. (Indianapolis, IN)

Top 10: Purdue, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Indiana, Missouri, Virginia Tech, Illinois, Michigan State, Wisconsin, West Virginia.

Visited WVU: June 11th-13th

OL Desaun Williams (Colonial Heights, VA)

Top 5: Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Pitt, West Virginia.

OT Tyler Gibson (Alpharetta, GA)

Top 8: Mississippi State, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Florida State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

DE Marvin Jones Jr. (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Top 10: Miami, Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida State, Georgia, Oregon, Texas, Jackson State, West Virginia.

DE Q'yaeir Price (Wayne, NJ)

Top 10: Uconn, Pitt, Rutgers, Maryland, Syracuse, Indiana, Purdue, Boston College, Kansas, West Virginia.

DE Zane Durant (Orlando, FL)

Top 6: Indiana, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State, Central Florida, West Virginia.

DE Selah Brown (Louisville, KY)

Top 10: Kentucky, Louisville, Northwestern, Boston College, Stanford, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Illinois, Wake Forest, West Virginia.

DE Tomiwa Durojaiye (Middletown, DE)

Top 8: Northwestern, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Arkansas, South Carolina, Iowa, Duke, West Virginia.

LB Mekhi Mason (Opa Locka, FL)

Top 7: Georgia Tech, Indiana, Ole Miss, Pitt, Florida State, Syracuse, West Virginia.

CB Keenan Nelson (Philadelphia, PA)

Top 10: Notre Dame, Pitt, South Carolina, Maryland, Wisconsin, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Rutgers, West Virginia.

CB Cam Johnson (Baltimore, MD)

Top 7: Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Maryland, Penn State, Boston College, West Virginia.

CB Patrick Body Jr. (Monroeville, PA)

Top 5: Cincinnati, Rutgers, Illinois, Pitt, West Virginia.

S Steven Sannieniola (Gaithersburg, MD)

Top 6: Purdue, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Maryland, Duke, West Virginia.

Visited WVU: June 11th-13th

ATH Sam Martin Jr. (Paramus, NJ)

Top 7: Cal, UMass, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia.

%ATH Jaden Mangham (Franklin, MI)

Top 15: Michigan, Nebraska, Minnesota, Baylor, Miami, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Kentucky, Oregon, Florida, Washington State, Penn State, Cincinnati, Bowling Green, West Virginia.

Visited WVU: June 4th-6th

Prediction: West Virginia

% ATH Christion Stokes (Harper Woods, MI)

Top 7: Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Kansas, Iowa, Toledo, West Virginia.

Visited WVU: June 4th-6th

Prediction: West Virginia

ATH Jacolby Spells (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Top 5: Syracuse, Indiana, Miami, Georgia, West Virginia.

Visited WVU: June 4th-6th

Commitment predictions:

June 7th: S Christion Stokes - West Virginia

June 15th: ATH Jaden Mangham - West Virginia

June 16th: QB Nicco Marchiol - West Virginia

% BONUS PREDICTIONS (not on hot board): 1/1 100%

June 6th: OL Maurice Hamilton - West Virginia - committed to WVU June 7th

Names to watch:

RB Justin Williams (visited June 11th-13th), WR Kevin Thomas (Visited June 11th-13th), OL Jackson Pruitt (Visited in April), OT Trent Ramsey (visited June 11th-13th), OL Landen Livington (visited June 11th-13th) CB Raleigh Collins III (Visited virtually in December & June 18th).

Committed to WVU last week:

S Mumu Bin-Wahad

Removed from hot board:

LB Edwin Wilson Tara Kolenge - committed to Boston College

CB Trevell Mullen - committed to Indiana

CB Ryland Gandy - committed to Pitt

