WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates
* - new name on the board
# - decision date announced
% - prediction listed
^ - updated top schools
RB Terrance Gibbs (Winter Park, FL)
Top 12: Ohio State, Auburn, LSU, Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Penn State, Florida, Michigan, Texas A&M, Miami, West Virginia.
WR Peter Kikwata (Germantown, MD)
Top 8: Auburn, Boston College, Florida State, Maryland, Kentucky, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia.
WR Antonio Gates Jr. (Dearborn, MI)
Top 12: Penn State, Kentucky, Louisville, Washington State, Iowa State, Boston College, Nebraska, Maryland, Ole Miss, Pitt, Michigan State, West Virginia.
%#WR Kevin Thomas (Philadelphia, PA)
Top 5: Florida, Michigan State, Nebraska, Texas A&M, West Virginia.
Visited WVU: June 11th-13th
Decision date: July 31st
Prediction: West Virginia
OL Desaun Williams (Colonial Heights, VA)
Top 5: Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Pitt, West Virginia.
OL Jackson Pruitt (Detroit, MI)
Top 12: Penn State, Coastal Carolina, Howard, Tulsa, Louisville, Tennessee, Indiana, Liberty, Charlotte, Missouri, Pitt, West Virginia.
DE Marvin Jones Jr. (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
Top 10: Miami, Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida State, Georgia, Oregon, Texas, Jackson State, West Virginia.
DE Selah Brown (Louisville, KY)
Top 10: Kentucky, Louisville, Northwestern, Boston College, Stanford, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Illinois, Wake Forest, West Virginia.
DE Tomiwa Durojaiye (Middletown, DE)
Top 5: Georgia Tech, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, West Virginia.
CB Keenan Nelson (Philadelphia, PA)
Top 10: Notre Dame, Pitt, South Carolina, Maryland, Wisconsin, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Rutgers, West Virginia.
CB Cam Johnson (Baltimore, MD)
Top 7: Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Maryland, Penn State, Boston College, West Virginia.
S Clayton Powell-Lee (Atlanta, GA)
Top 8: Michigan State, Kansas State, Illinois, Appalachian State, Troy, Middle Tennessee, Arkansas State, West Virginia.
#ATH Sam Martin Jr. (Paramus, NJ)
Top 7: Cal, UMass, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia.
Decision date: July 31st
#% ATH Jaden Mangham (Franklin, MI)
Top 15: Georgia Tech, Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, West Virginia
Visited WVU: June 4th-6th
Prediction: West Virginia
Decision date: August 1st
*ATH Xayvion Bradshaw (Bluefield, VA)
Top 6: Arizona State, Virginia, Purdue, Notre Dame, Toledo, West Virginia.
Names to watch:
WR Quan Lee, OT Trent Ramsey (visited June 11th-13th), EDGE Bryan Thomas Jr., DL Jacob Holmes, LB Travious Lathan, LB Wesley Bissainthe, LB DeAunte Hunter, CB Raleigh Collins III (Visited virtually in December & June 18th), S Ashton Whitner.
Commitment predictions: 10/10 (100%)
June 7th: S Christion Stokes - West Virginia - committed to WVU July 10th
June 15th: ATH Jaden Mangham - West Virginia
June 16th: QB Nicco Marchiol - West Virginia - committed to WVU June 21st
July 1st: LB Mani Powell - Arkansas - committed to Arkansas on July 2nd
July 3rd: CB Jacolby Spells - West Virginia - committed to WVU July 4th
July 3rd: DE Zane Durant - Penn State - committed to Penn State July 4th
July 6th: WR Omar Cooper Jr. - Indiana - committed to Indiana July 7th
July 8th: RB Ramon Brown - Virginia Tech - committed to Virginia Tech July 9th
July 10th: DE Q'yaeir Price - Syracuse - committed to Syracuse July 10th
July 14th: OL Landen Livingston - West Virginia - committed to WVU July 16th
July 16th: WR Shawn Miller - Illinois - committed to Illinois July 17th
July 19th: WR Kevin Thomas - West Virginia
% BONUS PREDICTIONS (not on hot board): 4/4 (100%)
June 6th: OL Maurice Hamilton - West Virginia - committed to WVU June 7th
June 26th - DL Aric Burton - West Virginia - committed to WVU June 28th
June 28th - LB Deshawn Stevens - West Virginia -committed to WVU June 28th
July 3rd: RB Justin Williams - West Virginia - committed to WVU July 5th
July 13th: LB Travious Lathan - West Virginia
Removed from hot board:
WR Shawn Miller - committed to Illinois
WR Keshlon Jackson - removed WVU from top list of schools
WR Gregory Gaines III - committed to Iowa State
Committed to WVU:
Top 12: Ohio State, Auburn, LSU, Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Penn State, Florida, Michigan, Texas A&M, Miami, West Virginia.
