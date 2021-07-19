WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

An in-depth look at which 2022 recruits are heavily interested in West Virginia.

* - new name on the board

# - decision date announced

% - prediction listed

^ - updated top schools

RB Terrance Gibbs (Winter Park, FL)

Top 12: Ohio State, Auburn, LSU, Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Penn State, Florida, Michigan, Texas A&M, Miami, West Virginia.

WR Peter Kikwata (Germantown, MD)

Top 8: Auburn, Boston College, Florida State, Maryland, Kentucky, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia.

WR Antonio Gates Jr. (Dearborn, MI)

Top 12: Penn State, Kentucky, Louisville, Washington State, Iowa State, Boston College, Nebraska, Maryland, Ole Miss, Pitt, Michigan State, West Virginia.

%#WR Kevin Thomas (Philadelphia, PA)

Top 5: Florida, Michigan State, Nebraska, Texas A&M, West Virginia.

Visited WVU: June 11th-13th

Decision date: July 31st

Prediction: West Virginia

OL Desaun Williams (Colonial Heights, VA)

Top 5: Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Pitt, West Virginia.

OL Jackson Pruitt (Detroit, MI)

Top 12: Penn State, Coastal Carolina, Howard, Tulsa, Louisville, Tennessee, Indiana, Liberty, Charlotte, Missouri, Pitt, West Virginia.

DE Marvin Jones Jr. (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Top 10: Miami, Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida State, Georgia, Oregon, Texas, Jackson State, West Virginia.

DE Selah Brown (Louisville, KY)

Top 10: Kentucky, Louisville, Northwestern, Boston College, Stanford, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Illinois, Wake Forest, West Virginia.

DE Tomiwa Durojaiye (Middletown, DE)

Top 5: Georgia Tech, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, West Virginia.

CB Keenan Nelson (Philadelphia, PA)

Top 10: Notre Dame, Pitt, South Carolina, Maryland, Wisconsin, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Rutgers, West Virginia.

CB Cam Johnson (Baltimore, MD)

Top 7: Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Maryland, Penn State, Boston College, West Virginia.

S Clayton Powell-Lee (Atlanta, GA)

Top 8: Michigan State, Kansas State, Illinois, Appalachian State, Troy, Middle Tennessee, Arkansas State, West Virginia.

#ATH Sam Martin Jr. (Paramus, NJ)

Top 7: Cal, UMass, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia.

Decision date: July 31st

#% ATH Jaden Mangham (Franklin, MI)

Top 15: Georgia Tech, Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, West Virginia

Visited WVU: June 4th-6th

Prediction: West Virginia

Decision date: August 1st

*ATH Xayvion Bradshaw (Bluefield, VA)

Top 6: Arizona State, Virginia, Purdue, Notre Dame, Toledo, West Virginia.

Names to watch:

WR Quan Lee, OT Trent Ramsey (visited June 11th-13th), EDGE Bryan Thomas Jr., DL Jacob Holmes, LB Travious Lathan, LB Wesley Bissainthe, LB DeAunte Hunter, CB Raleigh Collins III (Visited virtually in December & June 18th), S Ashton Whitner.

Commitment predictions: 10/10 (100%)

June 7th: S Christion Stokes - West Virginia - committed to WVU July 10th

June 15th: ATH Jaden Mangham - West Virginia

June 16th: QB Nicco Marchiol - West Virginia - committed to WVU June 21st

July 1st: LB Mani Powell - Arkansas - committed to Arkansas on July 2nd

July 3rd: CB Jacolby Spells - West Virginia - committed to WVU July 4th

July 3rd: DE Zane Durant - Penn State - committed to Penn State July 4th

July 6th: WR Omar Cooper Jr. - Indiana - committed to Indiana July 7th

July 8th: RB Ramon Brown - Virginia Tech - committed to Virginia Tech July 9th

July 10th: DE Q'yaeir Price - Syracuse - committed to Syracuse July 10th

July 14th: OL Landen Livingston - West Virginia - committed to WVU July 16th

July 16th: WR Shawn Miller - Illinois - committed to Illinois July 17th

July 19th: WR Kevin Thomas - West Virginia

% BONUS PREDICTIONS (not on hot board): 4/4 (100%)

June 6th: OL Maurice Hamilton - West Virginia - committed to WVU June 7th

June 26th - DL Aric Burton - West Virginia - committed to WVU June 28th

June 28th - LB Deshawn Stevens - West Virginia -committed to WVU June 28th

July 3rd: RB Justin Williams - West Virginia - committed to WVU July 5th

July 13th: LB Travious Lathan - West Virginia

Removed from hot board:

WR Shawn Miller - committed to Illinois

WR Keshlon Jackson - removed WVU from top list of schools

WR Gregory Gaines III - committed to Iowa State

Committed to WVU:

QB Nicco Marchiol

RB Justin Williams

WR Jarel Williams

TE Corbin Page

OT Sullivan Weidman

OL Charlie Katarincic

OG Maurice Hamilton

OL Landen Livingston

DE Aric Burton

DE Zion Young

CB Jacolby Spells

DB Christion Stokes

S Mumu Bin-Wahad

S Ty Woodby

