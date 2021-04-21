WVU Football Recruiting: Inside the 2022 Class

West Virginia Football Commits - Class of 2022

TE Corbin Page (committed on 12/26/20)

6'5", 255 lbs

Huntington, WV - Spring Valley HS

Power 5 Offers: Louisville, Oregon, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

Analysis: Page is a very intriguing prospect. He looks like an extremely athletic offensive tackle playing tight end. He runs exceptionally well for his size but tends to get a little top-heavy on routes with a change of direction. If he can keep his feet under him on those, he'll be able to clean that up pretty easily. Although Page can catch the ball in traffic over the middle, he is more of a vertical threat that can hit on deep balls and make contested catches. Some of that may just be Spring Valley taking advantage of his size and just throwing the ball up to him knowing that he's going to come down with it more often than not. He's so much bigger and stronger than the competition he's playing against so it'll be interesting to see how he translates to battling against bodies his size at the next level.

OG Charlie Katarincic (committed on 3/18/21)

6'5", 280 lbs

Wallingford, CT - Choate Rosemary Hall

Power 5 Offers: West Virginia.

Analysis: Katarincic is a bit of a raw prospect that will need some time to develop once he reaches Morgantown. Adding some weight to his frame will be his number one priority which is something that will be quickly taken care of under strength coach Mike Joseph. With that said, he does have a ton of pure strength so adding to that frame will only make him even better. As far as on the field, there's a lot to like. He is consistent at sealing off defenders off the edge in the run game and quickly identifies which defender to take on if the rush goes outside. Since his school likes to run the ball in between the tackles a lot, Katarincic has a good feel for how to pave those gaps upfront. Despite not being fully developed, Katarincic's footwork and pad level are in pretty good shape which are two huge areas for a lineman to have nailed down.

OT Sullivan Weidman (committed on 4/1/2021)

6'6", 300 lbs

Brookline, MA - Dexter School

Power 5 Offers: Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia.

Analysis: I love the toughness that Weidman brings to the table. He's one of those offensive linemen that just seeks for contact as soon as the ball is snapped and wants to hit as many guys as possible. Weidman does a good job of pulling and getting to the second level of the defense, opening up huge lanes for the running back. Pass protection is very good but could be the area that needs the most improvement. He definitely has a future at tackle but looks like he could be capable of kicking inside to play guard if needed.

WR Jarel Williams (committed on 4/8/2021)

6'3", 175 lbs

Saraland, AL - Saraland HS

Power 5 Offers: Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Tennessee, West Virginia.

Analysis: Williams is a really smooth route runner that does a good job of getting vertical and getting behind the secondary. He uses his length and size to his advantage in the red zone making tough contested catches but can really carve defenses up underneath in the screen game. He doesn't have blazing speed by any means but he's pretty quick for being a 4.52 runner and creates separation with ease. Williams has all the tools to become the complete package at the next level. All he has to do is to continue to make strides in his development and grow into his body.

Evaluation from SI All-American Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr.:

As a junior in 2020, considered Williams' breakout campaign at the 6A program, he led the Spartans with 802 yards and 10 touchdowns receiving, averaging 19.5 yards per catch along the way. It earned him all-state honors in the state of Alabama's second-highest classification.

In digging into the available tape on Williams, it appears he has the physical makeup to contend for WR1 responsibility down the line. The frame is striking against (very good) prep competition, and it makes him a vertical threat without much wasted movement. He puts pressure on the cover man with long strides and enough polish at the top of the route to flip his hips, too. While he isn't the fastest prospect, he has enough juice at that size to work with a complete route tree.

Where Williams surprises given the size is his ability to make plays with the football already in his hands. He showcases some suddenness and the ability to decelerate better than most at his size. As he continues to work on lowering his plane to maximize his lower-body strength and ability to pull away from defenders, this strength will become a bigger one. Williams made plays in the catch-and-run game and return game on routine in 2020, breaking tackles with above-average physicality on occasion, too.

A very good varsity basketball prospect who led the Spartans into the playoffs this spring, there is classic and understandable wide receiver body control on display. Williams is quite comfortable with the football in the air and he can adjust based on the flight of it. As he polishes up his hands, with more examples of plucking the ball away from his body and/or playing at the apex, his catch radius and the quarterback's margin for error will each grow.

Should he graduate early, which he told Al.com is more likely than not at this point, it would mean his hoops career has come to a close and he could focus on his football frame (and game) moving forward. The strength and good weight should come before he suits up for WVU for the first time. It would be a slight upset to see Williams in blue and gold under 200 pounds but the frame may be able to successfully carry more than that. Not only will it enhance his ability as a pass-catcher, but just as importantly his ability as a blocker to aid the run game or spring a fellow wideout.

While not the most explosive athlete, Williams projects as a strong floor wide receiver prospect with great production and easy-to-see physical traits and size on his side. As he improves the frame and increases functional strength, he should be able to factor into the Mountaineer wide receiver rotation at a reasonably early stage.

CB Tyrin Woodby (committed on 4/17/2021)

6'1", 175 lbs

Baltimore, MD - St. Frances Academy

Power 5 Offers: Boston College, Maryland, Ole Miss, Pitt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

Analysis: Throughout his high school career, Ty Woodby has done it all. He's been a key playmaker at wide receiver, an explosive returner on special teams, and a very solid corner. Woodby has quick hips and rarely lets his receivers get behind him in deep pass coverage. Extremely athletic, flies all over the field, and is not afraid to come downhill to stop the run game. Playing wide receiver has helped him on the defensive side by understanding tendencies of what the receiver may try to do when given inside leverage, outside leverage, press coverage, or cushion. Should be able to compete for playing time on special teams right away and could make an impact on the defensive side of the ball by year two considering the current lack of depth at the position.

