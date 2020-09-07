Three of WVU's Top Targets are Nearing a Decision

Through the summer months, West Virginia was picking up a new commit about every 17 days or so. Since August hit, the Mountaineers have only added one player to the 2021 class - LB Ja'Corey Hammett who made his decision on August 5th.

With things quieting down over the last month or so, West Virginia is due to add to the class. Three of the team's top targets on the recruiting board are nearing a decision, so we broke down where the Mountaineers stand for each of the three.