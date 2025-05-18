2025 Big 12 Baseball Bracket and TV Schedule Revealed
West Virginia won their first-ever outright Big 12 Conference regular season title over the weekend, and now, they'll look to strengthen their resume by trying to win the conference tournament. Following a three-game sweep at the hands of Kansas, the Mountaineers need to make a lot of noise this week in order to be in contention to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament.
Below is a look at the matchups and start times for each game.
Note: All times are listed as Eastern Standard Time.
First round byes: West Virginia, Kansas, TCU, Arizona.
Wednesday (First Round)
Game 1: No. 5 Arizona State vs. No. 12 BYU, 10 a.m. on ESPN+
Game 2: No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Texas Tech, 1:30 p.m. on ESPNU/ESPN+
Game 3: No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 Baylor, 5 p.m. on ESPNU/ESPN+
Game 4: No. 6 Kansas State vs. No. 11 Houston, 9 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPN+
Thursday (Quarterfinals)
Game 5: No. 4 Arizona vs. Game 1 winner, 10 a.m. on ESPN+
Game 6: No. 1 West Virginia vs. Game 2 winner, 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Game 7: No. 2 Kansas vs. Game 3 winner, 5 p.m. on ESPNU/ESPN+
Game 8: No. 3 TCU vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m. on ESPNU/ESPN+
Friday (Semifinals)
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5 p.m. on ESPN+
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Saturday (Championship)
Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m. on ESPNU/ESPN+
