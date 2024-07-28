Aidan Major Forgoes Remaining Eligibility, Signs with Guardians
West Virginia right-handed pitcher Aidan Major was selected with the 146th overall pick (fifth round) by the Cleveland Guardians in the 2024 MLB First-Year Player Draft earlier this month.
Being drafted that high often leads to a player signing and leaving college early, but there was some thought that Major could potentially increase his draft stock by returning to WVU. Instead, the junior opted to sign with the Guardians to begin his professional career.
Major appeared in 14 games this past season, making 12 starts. In 66 innings of work, he punched out 77 batters while walking 35, and surrendering 41 earned runs. Injuries prevented him from maxing out his potential at WVU, but he finished his final year in the Old Gold and Blue strong by allowing just two runs in five innings combined in the NCAA Tournament.
Major ends his career at West Virginia with a 12-6 record to go along with a 4.93 ERA
