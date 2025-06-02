Armani Guzman Named Clemson Regional Most Outstanding Player
Clemson, SC – Following the West Virginia Mountaineers win over the Kentucky Wildcats to advance to the Super Regionals for the second consecutive season, Armani Guzman was named the Clemson Regional Most Outstanding Player Sunday night.
The sophomore finished the weekend batting .667 (8-12) with six RBI and a pair of double.
Guzman began the weekend appearing in the starting lineup for the first time since May 4. He went 2-3 and brought in the walk off RBI with a sacrifice line drive to centerfield.
In the upset win against Clemson on Saturday, he brought in the game-tying run with his second hit and his first of two RBIs of the night in the eighth.
Guzman put the finishing touches on the Wildcats on Sunday, producing four hits on five plate appearances and raked in three RBI, including the game-winning RBI in the eighth inning.
Guzman came into the weekend having made 20 starts in 44 appearances and was hitting .291 with 16 RBI.
