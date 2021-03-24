Bats Go Silent in WVU's 7-1 Loss to Marshall

The Mountaineers dropped to 8-8 on the season following Tuesday's 7-1 loss to Marshall. Geordon Blanton got the rout underway in the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run to left field off of Tyler Strechay.

Strechay ran into some trouble once again in the third after giving up a pair of base knocks prior to Kyle Schaefer's three-run bomb down the right-field line, stretching Marshall's lead out to 4-0. Strechay was pulled after three innings of work and was relieved by sophomore left-hander Jake Carr.

The Thundering Herd got to the struggling Carr early as Jordon Billups hit a gap shot to right-center scoring Peter Hutzal all the way from first. Freshman Cole Williams picked up an RBI single later in the inning which plated Billups, making it a 6-0 ballgame after the 5th inning.

West Virginia didn't notch their first run until the 8th inning when Tyler Doanes singled up the middle, which brought home Braden Barry. The Mountaineers had just two hits on the day and didn't collect their first hit until the 6th.

West Virginia will kickoff Big 12 Conference play with a three-game series against the Kansas Jayhawks. First pitch for Friday night's Big 12 opener is set for 6:30 p.m. at Mon. Co. Ballpark.

